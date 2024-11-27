After Opposition, BJP MP Seeks Extension For Panel On Waqf Bill: Sources

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey sought an extension for the joint parliamentary commission studying contentious proposed amendments to the Waqf Bill, sources told NDTV Wednesday evening.

This means the ruling party and opposition MPs on the committee have both moved resolutions to extend the JPC's time till Parliament's Budget Session, which will likely be in July next year.

Mr Dubey's surprise move comes a day after opposition MPs on the committee met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and requested a "reasonable" extension of the panel's tenure.

This, in turn, was after opposition leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress and Kalyan Banerjee of Trinamool, once again protested against committee chair Jagadambika Pal of the BJP, alleging he was forcing proceedings to meet the original November 29 deadline.

The JPC on the amendments to the Waqf Bill has seen mud-flinging, stormy meetings, and high drama, including Mr Banerjee smashing a glass bottle and flinging it at Mr Pal, since it began functioning.

All through, opposition MPs on the panel have repeatedly accused Mr Pal of impropriety.

They have also questioned the committee hearing from groups such as Odisha-based Panchasakha Bani Prachar, arguing that these have no stake in discussions on the Waqf law.

Earlier this month they wrote to Mr Birla warning they would 'dissociate' themselves from the committee. They claimed Mr Pal was taking unilateral decisions regarding the panel's functioning and called his actions a "forceful way to mitigate (protests) and pass the Bill".

The proposed changes to the Waqf Bill were first tabled in Parliament in August and then, amid protests from opposition MPs (and questions from some key BJP allies) sent to the JPC.

Among the proposed changes to the Waqf laws (apart from having non-Muslim members on the board) is a provision to include at least two women, including the Central Council. Government sources have told NDTV the idea is to empower Muslim women and children who "suffered" under the old law.

At least three BJP allies - including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, both of whom are critical in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party maintaining its government - have also spoken out against the Waqf Amendment Bill.

The JPC's proposals were expected to be tabled in this session of Parliament.