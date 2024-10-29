Trinamool's Kalyan Banerjee Explains 'Hulk' Moment During Waqf Bill Meeting

Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee cut his fingers after smashing a glass bottle (File).

Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee - whose 'Hulk' moment at a joint parliamentary committee meeting last week on the Waqf Board amendment law made headlines - has broken his silence, claiming he was provoked by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay and verbal abuses directed at his family.

Mr Banerjee also accused the Chairperson - BJP MP Jagadambika Pal, who he said was not present for the initial spat - of favouring his party colleague, declaring "he was harsh to me but soft to him".

"I have great respect for the rules and regulations... unfortunately Abhijit Gangopadhyay made serious allegations against me in violation of the rules. On that day... first there was a hot exchange of words between Naseer (Congress MP Naseer Hussain) and Gangopadhyay..."

"At that time, I asked him (Mr Gangopadhyay) why he was shouting... but then he started abusing me, my parents, and my wife. Then the Chairperson was not there. After he came, he was harsh to me but soft towards him (Abhijit Gangopadhyay). This frustrated me," Mr Banerjee said.

Mr Gangopadhyay has not yet reacted to Mr Banerjee's charges.

The Bengal leader said he smashed the glass bottle out of frustration and "never had any intention to throw the bottle at the Chairperson". He also questioned Mr Pal's authority to suspend him.

"Chairman has no power to suspend members... only the Speaker (Om Birla) does."

#WATCH | On the heated exchange with BJP leader Abhijit Gangopadhyay during Waqf Bill meeting of JPC, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee says, "I have great respect for rules and regulations. Unfortunately, Abhijit Gangopadhyay had made some allegations against me before the Press in… pic.twitter.com/9UxP1S2f7y — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2024

Mr Banerjee also took a swipe at Mr Gangopadhyay - a former judge of the Calcutta High Court who had several run-ins with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other Trinamool leaders.

There was drama - broken glass and bandages - at last week's Waqf Bill meeting.

Mr Banerjee - who made headlines December after mimicking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, as opposition MPs protested on Parliament's steps - slammed a glass bottle on the table while arguing with Mr Gangopadhyay and threw pieces of the bottle at Mr Pal.

READ | In Row Over Waqf Bill, Kalyan Banerjee Smashes Glass, Cuts Thumb

Mr Banerjee injured his right hand and had to be given first aid; he was escorted from the Parliament's medical centre - where he was treated for a 1.5-centimetre laceration on his right thumb and a cut on his little finger.

The note from the doctor on duty at the medical centre inside the Parliament complex.

The Trinamool leader was promptly suspended from the committee's next meeting; a resolution tabled by the BJP's Nishikant Dubey was passed 10-8, with members from the BJP-led ruling alliance and the opposition - which backed Mr Banerjee - polling on partisan lines.

Mr Pal later said he had spoken to the Lok Sabha Speaker. "It was, in a way, a criminal act that could have badly hurt me. His conduct is a blow to parliamentary democracy," he told reporters.

Sources told NDTV a 'brawl' broke as two Odisha organisations - Justice in Reality and Panchasakha Bani Prachar, both of which have backed the changes to the Waqf laws - were making a presentation. Their views had been questioned by Mr Banerjee and other opposition MPs.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was tabled in Parliament in August and, amid furious protests from opposition MPs, sent to the joint committee for further study.

READ | Opposition MPs Boycott Parliamentary Committee Meet On Waqf Bill

Since then, each sitting has been marred by protests and walkouts by the opposition.

Among the proposed changes to the Waqf laws (apart from having non-Muslim members on the board) is a provision to include at least two women, including the Central Council. Sources have told NDTV the idea is to empower Muslim women and children who "suffered" under the old law.

READ | In Waqf Bill Row, Nitish Kumar Is 3rd BJP Ally To Raise Red Flags

At least three BJP allies - including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, both of whom are critical in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party maintaining its government - have also spoken out against the Waqf Amendment Bill.

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.