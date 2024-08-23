In Waqf Bill Row, Nitish Kumar's JDU Is 3rd BJP Ally To Raise Red Flags

Waqf Amendment Bill: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar (File).

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) has become the third ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party - and arguably one of the more important - to raise concerns over the government's Waqf Amendment Bill.

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has already asked questions of the bill, as has Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party.

The Bihar Chief Minister's party is believed to want changes in the proposed law to safeguard the interests of the Muslims, who account for 18 per cent of the population of a state that will hold an Assembly election next year. The JDU's red-flagging is significant given its initial support; party MP Rajiv Ranjan spoke in favour of the legislation during a debate in the Lok Sabha earlier this month.

Mr Ranjan pitched the amendments as a much-needed measure for transparency.

Since then, however, there have been discontent within factions of the JDU, with state Minority Welfare Minister Mohd Zama Khan having met the Chief Minister to express reservations over certain provisions. Rumours say Mr Khan isn't the only dissenting voice; Water Resources Minister Parliamentary Vijay Kumar Choudhary has spoken about "apprehensions" of the Muslim community.

Mr Choudhary is widely seen as a close aide of the Chief Minister.

Other JDU leaders, such as MLA Ghulam Gous, also expressed doubts, reports have said.

The apparent growing objection to sections of the new law have resulted in JDU Working President Sanjay Jha and Mr Khan meeting Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

NDTV Explains | Non-Muslims On Boards, Council Can't Claim Land: New Waqf Act

The centre has defended the proposed changes - 44 in total, including mandating representation by Muslim women and non-Muslim, and restricting donors to practicing Muslims of five years or more - as an attempt to ensure transparency in the functioning of central and state Waqf boards.

READ | Waqf Law Change To Help Women, Say Government Sources

Sources told NDTV of a "dangerous narrative" being manufactured by some Muslim clerics.

Sources also said the idea is to empower Muslim women who "suffered" under the old law.

READ | Opposition Targets Non-Muslims Rule, More In "Draconian" Waqf Bill

However the opposition, led by the Congress, has been fiercely critical of the proposals, calling it a "draconian" measure, an "attack on the federal system", and a violation of fundamental rights.

Speaking after the opposition had its say, Mr Rijiju counterattacked, accusing the Congress of having failed to address issues. "Because you couldn't... we had to... some people have captured Waqf boards and this bill has been brought to give justice to ordinary Muslims," he declared.

READ | "No Interference In Any Religious Body": Rijiju Defends Waqf Bill

Eventually the ferocious squabble over the Waqf Amendment Bill led to it being sent to a joint committee for further scrutiny. The 31-member committee, led by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, held its first session on Thursday. The next meeting is scheduled for August 30.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.