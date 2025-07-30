"Dubo Dubo Ke Marenge": MNS' Toon 'Threat' To BJP Leader Amid Language Row

The "dubo dubo ke marenge (we will drown them)" threat from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has now made a pictorial entry in Maharashtra in the backdrop of the language row.

In Thane, MNS workers have put up a large hoarding depicting BJP Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey in water at the beach, about to be drowned. "This is how we will crush the arrogance of Hindi power on Maharashtra soil," the caption read.

The man apparently responsible for the idea and its execution is Swapnil Mahendarkar, a local leader of the MNS. His name has been proudly displayed in a corner of the hoarding.

Mr Dubey, who had responded to Raj Thackeray's threat with a "Marathi logon ko hum yahan patak patak ke marenge (will soundly thrash Maharashtrians here) " comment, has irked many from the state.

Recently, women MPs from Maharashtra had gheraoed him outside parliament, demanding what he meant by the remark. Mr Dubey had beaten a hasty retreat, saying "Jai Maharashtra".

Recently, MNS President Raj Thackeray, at a rally in Thane's Mira Road, said Nishikant Dubey will be drowned repeatedly in Mumbai's sea.

The MNS, which made its niche in the state with an aggressive version of the son-of-the soil movement, has escalated the row over alleged imposition of Hindi, with Mr Thackeray himself making a series of strong comments.

The MNS workers have made headlines with their multiple confrontations with people from other states who do not speak the language. Many of the confrontations have escalated to violence.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has condemned the attacks, saying violence over people not speaking Marathi is unacceptable. Raj Thackeray has said he is "proud of his soldiers".