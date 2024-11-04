Opposition MPs Write To Lok Sabha Speaker Over Waqf Bill Committee

Opposition MPs wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Monday, warning that they could 'dissociate' themselves from a joint parliamentary committee studying changes to the Waqf Bill.

The MPs accused the committee Chair, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Jagadambika Pal, of taking decisions regarding meeting dates and summons for consultations - unilaterally, and called his actions a "forceful way to mitigate (protests) and pass the Waqf (Amendment) Bill". They said they would walk away if not given sufficient time to present concerns about changes to the law.

The proposed changes to the Waqf Bill were tabled in Parliament in August and, amid furious protests from opposition MPs (and questions from some key BJP allies) sent to the JPC.

Since then, sittings have been marred by protests and walkouts by the opposition.

READ | Opposition MPs Boycott Parliamentary Committee Meet On Waqf Bill

Last month there was drama after Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee smashed a glass bottle - while arguing with the BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay - and threw the remains at Mr Pal.

Mr Banerjee, who cut his fingers, later said his 'Hulk' moment had been provoked by Mr Gangopadhyay, a former Justice of the Calcutta High Court, verbally abusing his family.

READ | Trinamool MP Explains 'Hulk' Moment During Waqf Bill Meeting

The Trinamool leader also accused the Chairperson - Jagadambika Pal - of favouring Mr Gangopadhyay, his BJP colleague, declaring "he was harsh to me but soft to him".

Opposition MPs have also questioned the JPC hearing from groups - such as Odisha-based Panchasakha Bani Prachar - arguing that these have no stake in discussions on the Waqf law.

The committee is scheduled to meet today to hear from the Delhi-based Jamaat-e-Islam-e-Hind, a Shia Muslim group, and the Jamiyat Himaytul Islam led by Qari Abrar Jamal. It will also hear, for the first time since it began meeting, from a Muslim women's group.

On Tuesday the committee is expected to hear from the Akhil Bhartiya Adhivakta Parishad, which is an organisation of lawyers associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which is the ruling BJP's ideological mentor.

Among the proposed changes to the Waqf laws (apart from having non-Muslim members on the board) is a provision to include at least two women, including the Central Council. Sources have told NDTV the idea is to empower Muslim women and children who "suffered" under the old law.

At least three BJP allies - including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, both of whom are critical in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party maintaining its government - have also spoken out against the Waqf Amendment Bill.

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.