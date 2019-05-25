After Mammoth Win, Jagan Reddy To Meet PM Modi Tomorrow

Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister next week.

YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi tomorrow.

Mr Reddy, whose party achieved a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, is likely to discuss providing outside or issue-based support to the PM Modi's government in the meeting, sources said Saturday.

During his election campaign, the YSRCP chief had said his party would support whoever promises Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

According to an official source, the YSRCP chief will arrive in Delhi tomorrow morning and will meet the prime minister at noon. After meeting PM Modi, he is expected to interact with Andhra Bhawan officials here, the source added.

Mr Reddy will take oath as Andhra Chief Minister on May 30 in Vijayawada. Earlier today, he was unanimously elected as the leader of the YSRC legislature party.

In a spectacular performance, Mr Reddy's party had won 151 of 175 Assembly and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11