'Shiv Sena Will Be Wiped Out': Sadananda Gowda After Maharashtra Coup

Sadananda Gowda said BJP should have contested Maharashtra elections independently.

Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Saturday said that if the BJP would have contested assembly elections in Maharashtra alone, it would have got two-thirds majority.

"We would have got two-thirds majority in Maharashtra elections if we would have gone independently. I feel that there will no party named Shiva Sena after six months. It will be wiped out," Gowda said at a press conference here.

"We got 106 seats in Maharashtra election. Shiv Sena got 56. BJP was the single largest party. Shiv Sena was with us from the past 30 years. However, it wanted to enjoy power now," he said.

"They also held a meeting with NCP and Congress. There is a common minimum programme while having this sort of alliance," he said.

