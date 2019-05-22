Counter-Insurgency Ops After Killing Of Arunachal Lawmaker, Son, 9 Others

Arunachal Pradesh lawmaker Tirong Aboh as vocal about acting against militancy.

A massive counter-insurgency operation has been launched in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district by security forces after 11 people, including a lawmaker and his son, were killed by NSCN (IM) militants. Two others were critically injured in the attack.

Tirong Aboh, a legislator of the Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party, was vocal about acting against militancy.

Mr Aboh was on his way back from Assam for the assembly election results when his three-car convoy was stopped by the Naga rebel group, sources said. One of the cars was reportedly being driven by his 20-year-old son. The militants were all in combat fatigue and opened firing on the vehicles, sources said.

The attack took place in an area bordering Myanmar.

The Assam Rifles has launched a counter-militant operation in the area.

Tirong Aboh had earlier received death threats from the armed group, according to police sources. He had earlier escaped two attempts on his life.

The militants had earlier killed National People's Party (NPP) leaders and local BJP leaders in that area. The NPP is part of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance.

Union Home Ministers Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister condemned the attack. Rajnath Singh termed it as an "outrageous attempt" to disturb peace and normalcy in the northeast.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress, meanwhile, alleged that the BJP was responsible for the "prevailing lawlessness and chaos" in the state and demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

Tirong Aboh represented the Khonsa West constituency in the state assembly and was seeking re-election from the seat. Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh were held along with the 2019 general election.

