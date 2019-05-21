NPP Lawmaker, His Son Among 11 Killed By Militants In Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh: Tirong Aboh was on his way back from Assam when his convoy was stopped by militants

A lawmaker and his son were among 11 people killed by NSCN (IM) militants in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district today. Two others were critically injured in the attack.

Tirong Aboh, a legislator of the Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party, had earlier received death threats from the armed group, according to police sources.

Mr Aboh was on his way back from Assam when his three-car convoy was stopped by the Naga rebel group, sources said. One of the cars was reportedly being driven by his son. The militants were all in combat fatigue and started firing indiscriminately at point blank range, sources said.

The attack took place in Bogapani area, about 260 km east of the state capital Itanagar. The Assam Rifles has launched a counter-militant operation in the area.

"Extremely shocked by unfortunate incident of killing of Khonsa MLA Tirong Aboh along with several others by insurgents," tweeted Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

"The NPP strongly condemns the brutal attack on Shri Tirong Aboh and his family and his security personnels" (sic.), tweeted Conrad Sangma, Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP Chief.

"The NPP is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its MLA Shri Tirong Aboh (Arunachal Pradesh) and his family. We condemn the brutal attack and urge (Home Minister) @rajnathsingh and @PMOIndia (Narendra Modi) to take action against those responsible for such attack," he said.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh offered condolences and assured action. "Shocked and anguished by the killing of MLA Tirong Aboh ji, his family & others in Arunachal Pradesh," Mr Singh tweeted.

"It is an outrageous attempt to disturb peace and normalcy in the North East. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared. My condolences to the bereaved families," he said.

Tirong Aboh represented the Khonsa West constituency in the state assembly and was seeking re-election from the seat. Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh were held along with the 2019 general election.

