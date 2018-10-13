After GD Agarwal's Death, Another Fasting Ganga Activist Hospitalised

Sant Gopaldas had been fasting at Triveni and Bag ghats of the Ganga in Rishikesh since June 24

Two days after Ganga activist GD Agarwal died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh, another activist, 36-year-old Sant Gopaldas was rushed to the premier institute early Saturday.

He was brought to the hospital at 3.45 am and admitted to the emergency ward, acting medical superintendent of the institute Brijendra Singh said. He is currently being treated at the endocrinology ward.

Dr Meenakshi Dhar, head the team of doctors attending to him said he was dehydrated. His sugar level has come down to 65. He has refused to eat anything or undergo medical treatment and is being given intravenous fluids, she added.

The administration has given permission to AIIMS authorities to take any measures they deem fit to save his life, including force-feeding.

Sant Gopaldas began his fast against mining operations at the Ganga river bed. He had been fasting at Triveni and Bag ghats of the Ganga in Rishikesh since June 24, his follower Arvind Hatwal said.

