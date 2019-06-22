After Fight Over Seat, Man Stabbed To Death By Co-Passenger Inside Train

The man's body was found near the toilet inside the train.

A man was stabbed to death by a co-passenger after they allegedly fought over a seat. The incident took place in Pawan Express train on Friday night. His body was found near the toilet inside the train.

"The man was killed was a resident of Darbhanga in Bihar. He was stabbed after they had a fight over a seat in a general compartment of Pawan Express on Friday," police officer Sanjeet Kumar told news agency ANI.

The brother of the victim said the accused boarded the train and asked him to vacate the seat.

"After they had an argument, police took hold of the accused of creating disturbance inside the train. Later, someone informed that he was stabbed and we found his body lying on the floor next to the washroom," he added.

The victim, along with his brother and relatives, was travelling to Mumbai from Bihar.