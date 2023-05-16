After Court Order, Delhi Lt Governor Returns Files On Services Matter To Delhi Government

The LG Secretariat has returned files pertaining to Services matters.

The LG Secretariat has returned files related to Services matters to the Delhi government in light of the Supreme Court's last week order on transfers and postings of bureaucrats in the city, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

The top court ruled on Thursday that the elected government in Delhi has legislative and executive powers over services department matters, barring those related to land, police, and public order, that still come under the jurisdiction of the lieutenant governor.

"The LG Secretariat, in compliance of the Supreme Court Constitution Bench Judgment dated May 11, has returned files pertaining to Services matters, back to the Government for necessary action," said an official. These files include proposals for extension of the contractual tenure of staff in various Delhi Government Hospitals and acceptance of the resignation of a Group 'A' staff of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital. These were sent to the LG for approval.

"These have been returned with the observation that the departments may be advised to take appropriate action/further necessary action, in light of the judgment of CB (Constitution Bench) in Supreme Court on May 11," the official added.

