Lt Governor's 'Hellish' Post After Ground Visits, Arvind Kejriwal's Reply

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena visited Rangpuri Pahari and Kapashera areas

Amid the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) campaign for Assembly polls, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena visited some areas in Delhi today and pointed to the "hellish living conditions" there. Sharing visuals of open drains and residents complaining of huge power bills, Mr Saxena urged AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi to visit these areas and take steps to fix the issues there.

"The stinking water accumulated in the alleys and streets is not rainwater, but from overflowing sewers. The women narrating their problems are from Delhi, not any other state," the Lieutenant Governor said in a post on X after visiting Rangpuri Pahari in south Delhi and Kapashera in southwest Delhi. South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and several officials accompanied Mr Saxena.

"Residents of the area complained of inadequate power supply, irregular water supply and poor garbage disposal. Many residents complained of 8-10 hour power cuts daily and showed high electricity bills despite the Delhi government's claims of providing free power," the Lieutenant Governor wrote.

संलग्न video देखिए!

गलियों और रास्तों पर जमा बदबूदार पानी बरसात का नहीं है, उफनते सीवरों का है।



अपनी समस्याओं और हृदय विदारक कष्टों को बयां करती महिलाएं दिल्ली की हैं, किसी और प्रदेश या देश की नहीं।।



राजधानी में लाखों लोगों की बेबसी और दयनीय जीवन को कल फिर से देखना बेहद… pic.twitter.com/T5GDXf7oYr — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) December 22, 2024

"I have assured of a cleanliness drive starting tomorrow. And I will personally monitor these efforts so that it can be ensured that the residents at least get basic services," he said. "I urge the former Chief Minister, Chief Minister and ministers concerned of the Delhi government to visit these areas and see the hellish conditions. They must take immediate steps to improve this pitiable state of affairs. Let's come together and make Delhi great again."

The criticism by the Lieutenant Governor, a central government appointee, comes when the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has launched a campaign to showcase its achievements during its 10-year rule in the national capital. The AAP has pointed to revamp of government schools and neighbourhood clinics in its tenure, while the opposition BJP has flagged water and sanitation issues to corner the ruling party. Mr Saxena's remarks also come against the backdrop of frosty ties between his office and that of the Chief Minister. Mr Saxena has criticised the AAP government over a host of issues, while the latter has alleged that the Centre appointee blocks its governance steps.

Asked about the Lieutenant Governor's social media post, Mr Kejriwal told the media later in the day, "I thank the Lieutenant Governor from the bottom of my heart. We will address all the shortcomings he has identified. He went to Nangloi-Mundka road and pointed to potholes, we are getting that road fixed. We will get the areas he visited today cleaned. I urge him to point out the shortcomings, we will resolve them."