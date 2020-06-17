After Clashes, Jharkhand Postpones Labour Train To Indo-China Border

Hemant Soren had flagged off a train carrying labourers to work on BRO projects along India-China border

The train, which was supposed to carry around 1,600 labourers to work on strategic Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects along the India-China border, was cancelled on Tuesday after an Army officer and two soldiers were killed in a "violent face-off" with China in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

"On June 13, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had flagged off a train in which 1,600 people were sent to work on strategic BRO projects along India-China border. The next train was scheduled for today (Tuesday) with the same number of passengers. But in the view of the "ongoing issues and security concerns" at the border area, the state government has decided to postpone the train for the betterment of labourers," said Rajeshwari B, Deputy Commissioner, Dumka.

"Workers from our state used to work there and when the situation will become normal, the trains will start again. For the labourers who could not go there, we are creating employment opportunities in the state under MNREGA," she added.

India said on Tuesday that a violent face-off took place on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level was scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)