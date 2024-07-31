Sikkim MP Wants LAC To Be Called 'Tibet Border', Not Indo-China

Representational Image

Rajya Sabha member from Sikkim Dorjee Tshering Lepcha has urged the central government to change the official nomenclature of how to refer to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha during the discussion on the Union Budget 2024 on Tuesday, he said the border should be referred as the "Tibet border".

He said the 1,400-kilometer stretch from Leh, Ladakh, and Arunachal Pradesh to Sikkim borders Tibet more than China.

"This is not the China border. This is the Tibet border," he told the Rajya Sabha.

He also said the central government should a directive to its agencies to officially call it the Tibet border.

Pointing out that near the border regions, China has built villages, while India has used them for reserved forests and wildlife sanctuaries, and has restricted access, Mr Lepcha asked the Centre to review the policy.

He also urged the Centre to consider reopening the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route via Nathula.