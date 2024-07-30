Howrah-Mumbai Train Derailment: List Of Trains Cancelled, Diverted

Howrah-Mumbai Train Derailment: South Eastern Railway has shared details on the affected services.

At least five trains were cancelled, and four others were short-terminated after 18 coaches of the Howrah-CSMT Express derailed near Badabamboo, about 80 km from Jamshedpur, in Jharkhand. The South Eastern Railway (SER) has shared details on the affected services.

Cancelled Trains:

22861 Howrah-Titlagarh-Kantabanji Express (July 30, 2024)

08015/18019 Kharagpur-Jhargram-Dhanbad Express (July 30, 2024)

12021/12022 Howrah-Barbil-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express (July 30, 2024)

18109 Tatanagar-Itwari Express (July 30, 2024)

18030 Shalimar-LTT Express (July 30, 2024)

Short Termination/Short Origination of Trains:

18114 Bilaspur-Tatanagar Express (journey commenced on July 29, 2024) will be short terminated at Rourkela.

18190 Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express (journey commenced on July 28, 2024) will be short terminated at Chakradharpur.

18011 Howrah-Chakradharpur Express (journey commencing on July 30, 2024) will be short terminated at Adra.

18110 Itwari-Tatanagar Express (journey commencing on July 30, 2024) will be short terminated at Bilaspur.

The tragic accident occurred around 3:45 am and resulted in the derailment of 16 passenger cars, one power car and one pantry car.

Two passengers died, while 20 others sustained injuries. Emergency responders arrived to rescue trapped passengers and provide medical assistance. The injured were transported to Chakradharpur for further treatment.

A nearby goods train also around the same area, but it remains unclear whether the two incidents happened simultaneously. Senior Railways official Om Prakash Charan said that the exact timeline and cause of the accidents were still under investigation.

Helpline Numbers

The South Eastern Railway has issued helpline numbers for passengers and their families seeking information: