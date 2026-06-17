After BJP's Bengal Win, Talks Of Revival For 18th Century Paramilitary Force

An announcement from West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has led to a lot of discussion and focus on the Eastern Frontier Rifles that had become just another branch under the West Bengal Police in recent times.

Originally set up by the East India Company, the Eastern Frontier Rifles was set up as a border protection force way back in the second half of the eighteenth century and is known by its current name since 1920.

Speaking at a rally in Kurseong in Darjeeling district of West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, while addressing the youth present there, said, "In the coming few months you will get 1000 jobs in the Eastern Frontier Rifles (EFR). The Bharatiya Janata Party's double engine sarkar will ensure our daughters and sisters will get 30% reservation in all government jobs."

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said, "Most grateful to Hon'ble Chief Minister Sh. @SuvenduWB ji for announcing the recruitment of over 1000 Gorkha youths in Eastern Frontier Rifles and West Bengal Police. For the past many years, I have been working to revive the EFR, but TMC government repeatedly stopped the proposal. Hon'ble CM Suvendu ji had assured me, as soon as BJP forms the government, we will revive EFR. Today, he has made this historic announcement from Kurseong."

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) the force responsible for guarding Bangladesh's borders today is also a remnant of the Eastern Frontier Rifles or EFR as the force is known today in West Bengal.

During partition, the force was also split into two parts, and the East Pakistani wing came to be known as the East Pakistan Rifles. After the creation of Bangladesh in 1971 the force was renamed Bangladesh Rifles, and in 2010, it was renamed Border Guards Bangladesh. The force in West Bengal has retained the original name of Eastern Frontier Rifles since independence in 1947.

The EFR was engaged in anti-Naxal operations in West Bengal and has suffered casualties in the battle against red terror. In February 2010, an EFR camp in Silda was attacked and burnt down by Naxals. 24 EFR personnel lost their lives in the attack.

The EFR motto is "Wafadari Aur Bahaduri" (Loyalty and Bravery) and currently has two battalions after a decision to merge three battalions into two by the erstwhile state government. The force has been engaged in both world wars, the 1965 war with Pakistan and the Bangladesh liberation struggle in 1971 as well.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced that the historic Eastern Frontier Rifles (EFR) will soon be revived, with more than 1,000 Gorkha youths to be recruited into the force. Adhikari paid tribute to the valour and sacrifices of Gorkha soldiers in defending the nation. He alleged that the previous state government led by Mamata Banerjee had frozen recruitment into the Eastern Frontier Rifles. The Chief Minister said that the EFR, once regarded as a historic force, had been reduced to only two battalions during the previous regime.

The BJP has alleged that the previous regime in West Bengal was trying to 'kill the force' and had promised to look into reviving the Eastern Frontier Rifles.

BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista had said, "...the Eastern Frontier Rifles has served our nation with exemplary honour and distinction. Their proud legacy includes its commendable role during World War I and II, the Indo-China War, the India-Pakistan War of 1965, and the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971 as an indispensable part of the Indian Army. The EFR has contributed to maintaining internal security - right from the partition combating insurgencies in the Northeast, countering Maoist operations, communal disturbances, natural calamities, and during any national emergencies."

"However, it is deeply concerning that the West Bengal Government is trying to kill the force of such repute. There has been no fresh recruitment conducted since 2010, despite over 2,000 Riflemen vacancies remaining unfilled. Instead of modernizing and strengthening this historic force, the Government of West Bengal has opted to merge three battalions into two. This action will severely impact the morale and operational effectiveness of our soldiers," Bista had added.