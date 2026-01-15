After Bihar, Chhattisgarh Jewellery Markets Bar Entry Of Women With Burqa

A decision taken behind closed doors of jewellery markets across Chhattisgarh and Indore has triggered a storm that goes far beyond shop shutters and CCTV cameras, turning into a fierce debate over security, religious freedom, and political intent. The decision comes days after Bihar took the same step, restricting the entry of women wearing burqa in jewellery showrooms across the state.

Jewellery traders' associations in Chhattisgarh and Indore in Madhya Pradesh have decided to restrict entry into jewellery shops for anyone wearing a burqa, niqab, or any face covering that conceals identity. The move, announced after an emergency meeting of the traders' body, is being rolled out across major jewellery markets, officially in the name of security, but critics say it crosses into sensitive religious and constitutional territory.

Jewellery traders say the decision is driven by a spike in theft, fraud, and robbery incidents where perpetrators allegedly entered shops with their faces covered, making identification impossible. In Chhattisgarh, association president Kamal Soni said that in a recent robbery in Rajim-Gobra-Nawapara, the accused were masked, leaving police with little usable CCTV evidence. "When faces are covered, even cameras become useless. We deal in crores worth of gold and diamonds. If someone commits a crime, we must be able to identify them," Soni said.

Traders insist the measure is not about targeting any community, but about protecting high-value businesses from increasingly sophisticated theft.

The decision, however, has drawn swift political reactions. The Congress party said that while traders have the right to protect their businesses, they must also ensure that religious sentiments and freedoms are not violated.

The response from within the Muslim community itself has been mixed. Tahir Khan, a community representative, said the traders were within their rights to decide who enters their shops, and women are equally free to choose where they shop. "Some women wear burqas, some hijabs, some don't cover their faces at all. Traders can make their choices, and customers can make theirs. Alternatives exist," he said.

But former police officer and Muslim affairs expert Shoaib Ahmed Khan sharply criticised the way the decision was framed. "If the advisory had banned all face coverings - masks, helmets, scarves - it could be called security-based. But when you specifically name 'burqa' or 'niqab,' it stops being neutral and starts appearing agenda-driven," he said.

In Indore's famous Sarafa Bazaar, the restriction has been issued as an "advisory" rather than a formal ban. Women are being requested to briefly remove scarves or face coverings for identification before entering shops. Traders say the advisory is gender-neutral and applies to anyone whose face is not visible.

Several women shoppers and shopkeepers have welcomed the move, calling it practical and necessary. "We deal with expensive items. If someone steals and their face is hidden, we can't even tell who they were," a shop owner said.