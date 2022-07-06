After Action Against SpiceJet, Minister J Scindia's 'Safety' Tweet

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said incidents will be investigated

Taking note of the recent incidences of technical malfunction involving SpiceJet flights, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday asserted that passenger safety was paramount.

The Union Minister said that even a small error hindering passenger safety will be thoroughly investigated and course-corrected

"Passenger safety is paramount. Even the smallest error hindering safety will be thoroughly investigated & course-corrected," Mr Scindia said while sharing a show-cause notice issued to SpiceJet by the aviation regulator.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA said SpiceJet has failed to "establish safe, efficient and reliable air services" under terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

"The review (of incidents) transpires that poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions (as most of the incidents are related to either component failure or system-related failure) have resulted in degradation of the safety margins," the notice said.



"Financial assessment carried out by DGCA in September 2021 has also revealed that airline is operating on cash and carry and suppliers/approved vendors are not being paid on regular basis, leading to shortage of spares..." it said. "...It may be deduced that SpiceJet Ltd has failed to establish a safe, efficient and reliable air services," it added.

The DGCA has asked the airline to respond to the notice in three weeks.

The private carrier has seen eight reported incidents of malfunctions in the last 18 days. SpiceJet has been running into losses for the last three years. It incurred a net loss of Rs 316 crore, Rs 934 crore and Rs 998 crore in 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively.