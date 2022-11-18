Aftab Poonawalla Had Smoked Marijuana When He Killed Girlfriend: Report

After the argument, Aftab left home, smoked marijuana cigarette, and returned, said the police.

Accused in the horrific Shraddha Walker murder case, Aftab Amin Poonawalla, who was arrested recently, has admitted to being high on marijuana on the day of the murder, police sources claimed.

As per Delhi police sources, the accused during questioning told the police that on May 18, he had an argument with Shraddha over managing household expenses and bringing some stuff from Mumbai to Delhi.

After the argument, Aftab left home, smoked marijuana cigarette, and returned, according to news agency ANI.

"When he came back, Shraddha started yelling at him again. Following which, he got furious and strangled her so violently that she stopped breathing," the police sources told ANI.

"The victim was strangled to death between 09.00 pm and 10.00 pm, and the accused, Aftab, sat next to her body the whole night and smoked marijuana," they said.

Reportedly, the accused has admitted to being addicted to marijuana, and revealed that he disposed of some pieces of the body in Dehradun also.

The official however said that the police are investigating the case in all directions, and said that the accused might have come out with this story to mislead the police.

The police is yet to find the weapon used by the accused for chopping the body. The stuff recovered from the house has been sent for forensic examination, said the sources.

The accused Aftab Amin Poonawala was on Thursday presented before a Delhi court through video conferencing after five days of custody. The court extended his police custody for another five days.

Aftab is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walker to death and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He was arrested on Saturday after Delhi police started probing into a missing complaint filed by Shraddha's father Vikas Walker.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)