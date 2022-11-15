Aftab Ameen Poonawala Had A Food Blog On Instagram, Portrayed Himself As Environmentalist On Facebook

On Facebook, he last posted in January, 2019

The grisly murder of a 26-year-old woman by her 28-year-old live-in partner in Delhi has sent shock waves across the country. The accused, identified as Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, strangled his girlfriend to death, chopped her body, and scattered the pieces in the Mehrauli forest. As shocking details of the gruesome murder emerge, a section of internet users has scanned the various social media accounts of the accused.

On Instagram, Poonawalla used to run a food blog account, which goes by the name hungrychokro_escapades. The account has 28,500 followers and carries several high-resolution photos of many Indian and Chinese dishes. Many of his posts include dishes served in popular restaurants, while others talk about home-cooked delicacies. In his bio, he describes himself as a photographer, food & beverage consultant, and food photographer.

The account has been inactive since February 2022. The last time he posted on Instagram was on February 2, wherein he shared a photo of "Chocolate Squares loaded with cranberry". His account also provides a link to the food blog's Facebook, Twitter accounts with a blog detailing recipes and ingredients of popular dishes.

On Facebook, he last posted in January 2019. A cursory look at his profile shows him tagging several restaurants he visited along with a slew of profile picture changes. According to his Facebook profile, he went to St Francis High School in Vasai and graduated with a BMS degree from LS Raheja College.

With his Facebook posts, he portrayed himself as an LGBTQIA+ supporter, environmentalist, and liberal. Back in November 2017, Aftab shared the CHANGE.ORG post and sought for signatures for the petition to former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, for saving Mumbai's Aarey forest.

Another post shows him being a supporter of LGBTQ+. In June 2015, he changed his profile picture to celebrate pride.

The same year, he shared a post where a small girl is seen holding a placard that read, "This Diwali burst your ego, not crackers."

Users, meanwhile, have thronged his account, posting angry comments about the shocking murder.