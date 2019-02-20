After Pilot's Death, Surya Kiran Team To Not Participate In Aero India

The missing man formation will be flown to honour the Surya Kiran team pilots.

A day after the death of a pilot during the air show rehearsal, the Surya Kiran team has decided to not participate in the five-day air show Aero India 2019 which began in Bengaluru today.

In memory of Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi who lost his life in the crash, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited-built aircraft will fly the missing man formation - an aerial salute in memory of the fallen pilot.

The missing man formation will be flown to honour the Surya Kiran team pilots, Training Command Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria said.

Other aircraft including the foreign and Indian planes will continue their flying display at the venue and as per their plan.

"In this particular incident they were doing a mirror image. The margin of error is very low. Whether it was an execution error or a bird that hit will be found out in investigation," Mr Bhadauria said.

Two pilots were seriously injured while one pilot died while rehearsing the Mirror formation, a day ahead of the Aero India show.

Suryakiran teams have been performing around the world on their aircraft and this is the first accident involving the team after the induction of Hawk Advanced Jet Trainers in the team.

The 12th edition of Air show "Aero India-2019" show will showcase India's air defence prowess and will be the largest aero show in Asia. Sixty-one aircraft would be on display and 403 exhibitors are participating in the aero India show this year. A round table of Chief Executive Officers, drone Olympics, startup manthan and celebration of women achievers will be some of the highlights of Aero India 2019.The five-day biennial air show will continue till February 24.



(With Inputs From ANI, PTI)