BS Yeddyurappa Blames Karnataka Government For Fire At Bengaluru Air Show

BS Yeddyurappa said a high-level inquiry should be ordered into the incident. (File)

The BJP in Karnataka on Sunday blamed the state government for the fire that gutted about 300 cars at the venue of Aero India show.

"When terrorist activities are increasing in the country, why did the state government not take any safety measures?" State BJP Chief BS Yeddyurappa asked.

He was addressing reporters at a press meet.

Noting that the incident caused great loss to those who had come in their vehicles to witness the show, the BJP leader said the responsibility to make peripheral arrangements and safety measures rests with the state government whereas the Defense Ministry was responsible only for organising the show.

Seeking to know why no fire tenders were parked at the spot as a precautionary measure, Mr Yeddyurappa said, "A high-level inquiry should be ordered into the incident to find out the truth and who all were responsible for it."

The fire swept through the parking area of the Aero India event at the Yelahanka Air Force station gutting more than 300 cars on Saturday, the penultimate day of Asia's premier air show.

The 12th edition of the five-day air show went on unaffected by the fire incident, which came four days after two jets of Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Surya Kiran crashed, killing a pilot and injuring two others.