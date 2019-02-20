Aero India 2019 Bengaluru Live Updates: Tributes To Pilot Who Died In Crash

The five-day long biennial event Aero India-2019, which will showcase India's air defence prowess, will also act as a platform for aviation companies, the defence sector and government to forge new alliances and contracts.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 20, 2019 09:33 IST
The 12th edition of Asia's premier air show 'Aero India-2019' begins.

The 12th edition of Asia's premier air show 'Aero India-2019' began at Yelahanka air force station in Bengaluru today with 61 metal birds, including HAL's indigenous products Light Combat Aircraft Tejas all set to roar in the city skies.

However, the death of a pilot from Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Surya Kiran during a rehersal on Tuesday has cast its shadow on the show.

Besides the Tejas, the HTT-40 (Basic Trainer Aircraft), first indigenously upgraded Hawk Mk132- named as Hawk-i, Civil Do-228, Advanced Light Helicopter (Rudra), Light Utility Helicopter (LUH),Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) are scheduled to fly in the air show.

Here are the Live Updates from Aero India 2019 Bengaluru:


Feb 20, 2019
09:33 (IST)
India Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team Aircraft lies with their canopies covered on runway behind the inaugural venue of Aero India 2019, according to news agency ANI. The aircraft won't participate in it due to the loss of two aircraft and one pilot in a mid-air collision during rehearsal on Tuesday.
Feb 20, 2019
09:32 (IST)
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Air Force Station, Yelahanka.
Feb 20, 2019
09:30 (IST)
"India will purchase 2,300 new air planes. We are coming up with the strategy to set up the roadmap and ecosystem to improve the manufacturing destination in India," says Union Minister Suresh Prabhu.
Feb 20, 2019
09:28 (IST)
Union Minister Suresh Prabhu, during the inauguration of the air show, sayd: "We have 103 airports and we want to build another 100 in coming years. We want to connect remote areas of the country to air,  investing 65 billion dollars. Under the Udan, scheme, we launched a program to connect 235 new destinations."
Feb 20, 2019
09:23 (IST)
"India has introduced procedural reforms in defence manufacturing. We have space for everyone including of DPSUs, private firms and others. Aero India Show is a mega event that showcases India's capabilities and strength in aerospace," says  Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Dr Subhash Bhamre at the inauguration of Aero India-2019.
Feb 20, 2019
09:17 (IST)
Ahead of the grand inauguration, two-minute silence was observed to pay tributes to the pilot who died in yesterday's crash.
