Aero India 2019 Bengaluru Live Updates: Tributes To Pilot Who Died In Crash

The 12th edition of Asia's premier air show 'Aero India-2019' began at Yelahanka air force station in Bengaluru today with 61 metal birds, including HAL's indigenous products Light Combat Aircraft Tejas all set to roar in the city skies.

The five-day long biennial event, which will showcase India's air defence prowess, will also act as a platform for aviation companies, the defence sector and government to forge new alliances and contracts.

However, the death of a pilot from Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Surya Kiran during a rehersal on Tuesday has cast its shadow on the show.

Besides the Tejas, the HTT-40 (Basic Trainer Aircraft), first indigenously upgraded Hawk Mk132- named as Hawk-i, Civil Do-228, Advanced Light Helicopter (Rudra), Light Utility Helicopter (LUH),Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) are scheduled to fly in the air show.

