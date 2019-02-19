Video: 2 Air Force Aircraft Crash, Plunge Into Bengaluru Neighbourhood

A video showed two jets of Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team coming down, possibly amid a manoeuvre.

All India | | Updated: February 19, 2019 13:24 IST
The accident took place at around 11:50 am during a rehearsal session.


Bengaluru: 

Two aircraft of Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team crashed in Bengaluru today, a day before the opening of the Aero India show, a top police official said. The accident took place at around 11:50 am during a rehearsal session at the Yelahanka airbase in north Bengaluru.

Two out of the three pilots of the jets have ejected safely, initial reports said. Details of the third pilot are not known so far.

A video showed the two jets coming down, possibly amid a manoeuvre.

Watch the video here:

Aero India 2019 will be held between February 20 and 24. The stunning formations by the Suryakirans, the Indian Air Force's dare-devil aerobatic squadron is a regular highlight of the aero show.

Suryakiran Aerobatic Team

