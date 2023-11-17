In A First, Indian Air Force To Grace The Skies During World Cup Final

The Surya Kiran team will present captivating aerial manoeuvres before the match.

The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran aerobatic team will perform a ten-minute air show before the India vs Australia ICC World Cup final on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Surya Kiran team, featuring a fleet of nine Hawk aircraft, will present captivating aerial manoeuvres before the match on Sunday.

All about IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team:

Established in 1996, the Surya Kiran team has been designated as the official brand ambassador for the Air Force. They are a part of the 52nd Squadron of the IAF.

The Surya Kiran team is known for its air shows and demonstrations on both national and international levels. The team have also performed with distinction in airshows in India, China and other countries.

The team comprises a total of 13 pilots, with only 9 actively flying at any given time. Pilots undergo a selection process twice a year, and those chosen serve on a three-year tour of duty with the team.

Surya Kiran means 'sunbeam' in Sanskrit. The team operates Hawk MK 132 aircraft, which are advanced jet trainers. Earlier, they were using the Kiran Mk II aircraft, reported PTI.

The hallmark of its demonstration is loop manoeuvres in victory formation, barrel roll manoeuvres and formation of various shapes in the sky, reported PTI.

The team typically performs over 30 shows each year. During training, they fly three times a day, and during aerobatic displays, they fly twice daily. The nine aircraft take off in groups of three, forming close formations with wingtips less than 5 metres apart. The manoeuvres involve speeds from 150 to 650 km/h, subjecting pilots to g-forces ranging from +6 to –1.5, showcasing their precision and skill.

Team members undergo rigorous training to master the intricacies of aerobatic manoeuvres. The expertise of the pilots and their seamless coordination are key factors contributing to the team's success

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team has done over 500 displays in 72 cities across India, from Srinagar in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south and from Naliya in the west to Chabua in the east. They've even performed at an altitude of 5,436 feet in Srinagar, the highest airfield they've operated from. Flying over the sea is challenging due to the vast water affecting depth perception. The team has also showcased their skills in the capital cities of Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, and Singapore.