Aero India 2019: Spectacular Air Show Begins In Bengaluru Today

Aero India show: The five-day biennial air show will continue till February 24.

At the 12th edition of Air show "Aero India-2019" that begins today in Bengaluru, 61 "metal birds" are set to roar the skies at Yelahanka air force station. The aero India show 2019 will showcase India's air defence prowess. 61 aircraft would be on display and 403 exhibitors would be part of the aero India show this year. CEO's round table, drone Olympics, startup manthan and celebration of women achievers will be some of the highlights of Aero India-2019.The five-day biennial air show will continue till February 24.

The aerobatic display will see Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas as well. Aerobatic team Surya Kiran, however, will not be a part of Aero India 2019 after the death of a pilot from its team during a rehearsal yesterday.

Besideds the Tejas, the HTT-40 (Basic Trainer Aircraft), first indigenously upgraded Hawk Mk132- named as Hawk-i, Civil Do-228, Advanced Light Helicopter (Rudra), Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) are scheduled to fly in the air show.

Aerobatic teams like India's Sarang (ALH-Dhruv) and UK-based Yakovlevs are also expected to enthral the audience.

On static display will be HAL's Light Utility Helicopter (PT-1), Light Combat Helicopter (TD-2), Advanced Light Helicopter (Rudra) and ALH MICU (Medical Intensive CareUnit).

The Sukhoi SU-30, Rafale, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F/A-18 Super Hornet and the mighty B-52 Stratofortress bomber will be part of the air show.

The aero India will also act as a platform for aviation companies, the defense sector and government to form new alliances and contracts.

Aero India 2019 tweeted the main attractions of Day 1:

Aero India 2019 was marked by controversy with reports about it being shifted to Uttar Pradesh, which had taken a political colour, as the Congress-JD(S) led government in the state had hit out at the BJP-led Centre against the alleged move.



(With Inputs From PTI)