Lord Hanuman Pic, Dropped From Aircraft, Returns On Last Day Of Aero Show

Lord Hanuman sticker as seen on an HAL prototype aircraft on last day of Aero show

Just days after the sticker of Lord Hanuman was dropped from one of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited prototype aircraft at the Aero India show in Bengaluru, the sticker is back on the last day of the marquee event.

The authorities are silent as the image makes a return on an HAL prototype aircraft.

Anjaneya, as Hanuman is also referred to, is seen with his mace in battle mode and the caption below the sticker read "The storm is coming".

One Day 1 of the show, HAL's supersonic trainer aircraft HLFT-42 featured a Hanuman picture on its tail. It was subsequently dropped the day after. The same picture was visible again on the last day of the Aero show.

The aeronautics body said at the time that they had decided to use Hanuman's picture to display the power of the aircraft.

Reversing the decision, HAL Chairman and Managing Director CB Anathakrishnan said it was "not appropriate".

Aero India 2023, Asia's largest aero show, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13. The five-day event has witnessed participation of 809 companies and delegates from nearly 98 countries.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had underlined that the Aero India 2023 is meant to showcase the country's manufacturing prowess and the progress achieved towards realising the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

The major exhibitors include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, Rolls Royce, among others.