Aero India 2023: Lord Hanuman's Picture Removed From Tail Of Supersonic Aircraft

The plane is being displayed at the Aero India exhibition in Bengaluru.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited today removed the sticker of Lord Hanuman that featured on one of their aircraft at the Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.

"After internal discussion, we decided to remove the image of Hanuman as it is not appropriate to put it now," HAL Chairman and Managing Director CB Anathakrishnan told NDTV.

#AeroIndia2023 | Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has removed the picture of Lord Hanuman from the tail of the HLFT-42 aircraft model displayed at the airshow pic.twitter.com/0iZmAHBmFt — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

During the first day of Aero India 2023, HAL showcased the full-scale model of its supersonic trainer aircraft HLFT-42. The model aircraft, which was a major attraction at the show, featured a Hanuman picture on its tail.

The aeronautics body said that they had decided to use Hanuman's picture to display the power of the aircraft.

Aero India 2023, Asia's largest aero show, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday. The five-day event will see the participation of 809 companies and delegates from nearly 98 countries.

The 14th edition of Aero India is showcasing the country as an emerging hub for manufacturing military aircraft, helicopters, military equipment, and new-age avionics.

In his speech, PM Modi said that the event reflects India's new strength and aspirations. "India's successes are giving proof of its possibilities and capability and added that Tejas aircraft roaring in the sky is the proof of the success of 'Make in India'," PM Modi said.