PM Modi To Inaugurate Asia's Biggest Aero Show In Bengaluru Today

Indian Air Force's C17 Globemaster flanked by the 'Suryakiran' aerobatic team.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate Asia's largest aero show, Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. The 14th edition of the event will display indigenous equipment and technologies to forge partnerships with foreign companies.

The five-day aero show will also enthrall visitors with breathtaking air shows and exhibitions.

An F-16 Fighting Falcon duo, one of the United States Air Force's (USAF) leading fighter jets, will conduct daily aerial demonstrations. The F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet, the US Navy's most advanced frontline carrier-based, multirole strike fighter available today, will be on static display.

Nearly 809 companies from 98 countries are expected to take part in the event.

Though the event will be miliary-dominated, it will also feature India's efforts to accommodate a domestic travel boom and rebuild its brand abroad. The theme of Aero India 2023 is "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities".

The Narendra Modi government, under its "Make in India" policy, has been insisting that manufacturers such as Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing, and Airbus share technology or make more than parts in the country.

251 agreements with expected investments of Rs 75,000 crore are likely to be signed between various Indian and foreign defence companies.