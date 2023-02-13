Watch: Air Force Chief Leads 'Gurukul' Formation In Grand Aero India Start

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, today led the 'Gurukul' formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show -- Aero India 2023 -- in Karnataka's Bengaluru.
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's indigenous fixed wing trainer aircraft flew in the formation, which had seven aircraft run-in from 12 o'clock of the audience at 500 ft above ground level, and flew past over the dais.
The Air Chief Marshal led the formation flying a LCA SPT aircraft, flanked by 2xHTTs (Hindustan Turbo Trainers) and 2xliTs (Intermediate Jet Trainers), HAWK-i followed in line astern of LCA SPT and Hindustan-228 trailed the formation.
#WATCH | Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari leads the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of #AeroIndia2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/kenaR0er69— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the mega air show, which will display indigenous equipment and technologies to forge partnerships with foreign companies.
The five-day aero show will also enthral visitors with breathtaking air shows, aerobatics, and exhibitions.
The event will also help in integrating domestic MSMEs and start-ups in the global supply chain and attract foreign investments, including partnerships for co-development and co-production.
An F-16 Fighting Falcon duo, one of the United States Air Force's (USAF) leading fighter jets, will conduct daily aerial demonstrations. The F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet, the US Navy's most advanced frontline carrier-based, multirole strike fighter available today, will be on static display.
Nearly 809 companies from 98 countries are expected to take part in the event.