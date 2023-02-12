Asia's Biggest Aero Show Begins In Bengaluru Tomorrow: What To Expect

The event, the biggest-ever till date, is likely to witness the participation of 98 countries. The Defence Ministers of 32 countries, Air Chiefs of 29 countries and 73 CEOs of global and Indian Original Equipment Manufacturers are expected to attend the event.

809 defence companies, including start-ups, will showcase the advancement in niche technologies and the growth in the aerospace and defence sectors.

A full-scale LCA-Tejas aircraft in Full Operational Capability (FOC) configuration will be at the center stage of the India Pavilion at the event. LCA Tejas is a single-engine, lightweight, highly agile, multi-role supersonic fighter.

251 agreements with expected investments of Rs 75,000 crore are likely to be signed between various Indian and foreign defence companies.