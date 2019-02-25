'Aero India Only In Bengaluru': HD Kumaraswamy's Request As Event Closes

Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru saw over one lakh visitors.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday urged Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to organise the biennial premier aerospace event Aero India only in Bengaluru, an official statement said.

"The Chief Minister has requested Ms Sitharaman to hold the Aero India air show in Bengaluru only just like the previous 11 editions organised over the last 22 years," the statement, that was released after their meeting, read.

The massive fire in the air base parking lot on Saturday that gutted about 300 cars and the death of a IAF pilot after two Surya Kiran jets collided in the air and crashed on Tuesday while rehearsing for the flying display were also discussed at the meeting, where IAF and defence ministry officials, state officials and city police were present.

HD Kumaraswamy's appeal to the Defense Minister came at a review meeting of the air show that concluded Sunday evening, with over one lakh people flocking to the venue.

Thanking Ms Sitharaman for holding the 12th edition of the 5-day international expo in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister said the visitors had been delighted to witness a spectacular display of over 50 aircraft, including fighters at the Air Force's Yelahanka base.

HD Kumaraswamy made a personal request about the venue since the Defence Minister did not announce dates for the 2021 show at the inaugural event on Wednesday.

Speculation was rife last year that the prestigious event might be shifted to Uttar Pradesh.