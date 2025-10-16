Adulterated Food Items Worth Nearly Rs 5 Crore Seized In UP Ahead Of Diwali

The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified its crackdown on food adulteration ahead of Diwali, seizing more than 3,394 quintals of adulterated food items worth Rs 4.76 crore across the state under a special drive, officials said.

Under the "Deepawali Special Campaign" being run by the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) from October 8 to 17, a total of 5,464 inspections and 2,448 raids have been carried out till Thursday, during which 3,369 samples were collected for testing, the department said in a statement.

Food Safety Commissioner Roshan Jacob said that the drive has yielded significant results in curbing food adulteration. "Strict action will be taken against those playing with public health during the festive season of Diwali and Chhath," she said.

On Thursday, in Mathura, four FIRs were lodged and six dairy licences suspended after adulteration was detected in milk and milk products.

In Aligarh, 19,500 kg of adulterated food items worth Rs 17.37 lakh were destroyed, while 4,188 kg worth Rs 23.55 lakh were seized.

Similar actions were reported from other districts - Budaun (2,100 kg of chhena sweets and 960 kg of paneer seized), Ghazipur (1,439 kg of adulterated ghee), Bulandshahr (1,325 kg of paneer), Prayagraj (5,295 kg of adulterated edible oil), Sambhal (2,500 litres of milk), Saharanpur (1,060 kg of sweets) and Kanpur Nagar (550 kg of adulterated khoya).

Jacob said that large dairies and factories in areas such as Agra's Gabana and Khair and Mathura's Bajna region - which supply milk and paneer to Delhi-NCR - will be the primary focus of the crackdown.

"Action will be taken against mafia elements and organised adulteration rackets," she added.

The department has urged the public to report any suspicious or adulterated food products by calling the helpline number 1800-180-5533 or sending details on WhatsApp number 9793429747.

