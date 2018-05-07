Singer Adnan Sami Claims His Staff Called 'Indian Dogs' At Kuwait Airport

Popular singer Adnan Sami has alleged that his staff members were mistreated and called "Indian dogs" at the Kuwait airport immigration.
Mr Sami, who was in Kuwait for a live performance, claimed that Kuwaiti airport immigration behaved arrogantly and mistreated his staff for no reason.
"We came to your city with love and our Indian brethren embraced us with it. You gave no support. Kuwaiti airport immigration mistreated my staff for no reason and called them 'Indian dogs'! When you were contacted, you did nothing! How dare the Kuwaitis behave like this with arrogance," Mr Sami tweeted to the Indian embassy in Kuwait.
The singer later tagged Union Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
Sushma Swaraj acknowledged Mr Sami's message, and asked him to "Please speak to me on phone."
Later, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju wrote to Mr Sami, assuring him that the "most dynamic" Sushma Swaraj was looking into the matter.
The singer replied to the tweet, thanking the government for the swift response.
Adnan Sami previously held a Pakistani passport and received Indian citizenship in 2015.
Thank you so much for your concern my dear. @SushmaSwaraj is a lady full of heart & she is in touch with me & is looking after our people.. I'm so proud that she is our foreign minister & looks after us all over the world. https://t.co/2KjCIyRG6f- Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 6, 2018
