'Aditya-L1 Mission For Whole World, Not For India Alone': ISRO Chief

Soon after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) placed the Aditya-L1 spacecraft into its final destination orbit, ISRO chief S Somanath said that the crucial mission was not just for India alone but for the entire world.

"The solar mission, Aditya-L1 is for the whole of the world, not for India alone, for all of us to understand and make use of its scientific importance," Mr Somanath said while speaking to ANI on Saturday.

The ISRO chief said scientists had to make several corrections so that the space satellite could be placed at the precise point.

"Today's event was only placing the Aditya-L1 in the precise Halo orbit. So it was moving towards a high orbit, but we had to do a little bit of corrections to put it in the right place. So something like 31 metres per second velocity had to be given cumulatively to the satellite to keep it at the right orientation," Somanath said.

Speaking on the halo orbit, Mr Somanath said, "The halo orbit is an orbit which moves around L1 point with a size of 6 lakh kilometres in one dimension and one lakh kilometres in another dimension. So it is like an egg. We had to place it in the new orbit. It has to be precisely put."

The ISRO chief said that if the satellite is not correctly placed at the precise location it can escape from the point.

"If we do not the correction today it will escape from this point. We will not allow it to escape. There are some contingencies. But mathematically it can escape. So that has been very precisely done. Today we achieved exact placement based on our measurement and very correct prediction of velocity requirement...So right now, in our calculation, it is at the right place," Somnath said.

The ISRO chief however cautioned that his team is going to monitor it for the next few hours to check for drifts. He added that corrections may be needed if it is slightly drifted from its place.

"But we are going to monitor it for the next few hours to see whether it is at the right place. Then if it is slightly drifted, we may have to do a little bit of correction. We don't expect that to happen...," Mr Somnath said.

In a significant scientific milestone, ISRO on Saturday injected the Aditya-L1 spacecraft - the first dedicated solar mission - into its final destination orbit.

