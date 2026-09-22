2 Infants Killed As AC Blast Triggers Fire At Telangana Hospital

Two infants died after a fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Telangana's Adilabad late Monday night.

Officials said 28 children were safely evacuated from the ward.

The fire broke out around 11.50 pm, and preliminary reports indicate that an electrical short circuit involving an air conditioner may have triggered the blaze, filling the ward with flames and thick smoke. However, officials said the exact cause of the fire has not yet been established.

A fire engine was rushed to the hospital after the incident was reported and brought the fire under control.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the fire.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep grief over the deaths and conveyed his condolences to their families.

He directed officials to ensure that all children affected by the incident receive the best possible medical treatment and that their health condition is monitored continuously.

He also ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident and directed officials to submit a report on the circumstances that led to the fire.

Reddy instructed authorities to strengthen fire and electrical safety measures in hospitals across Telangana to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Authorities are expected to establish whether the electrical system, air-conditioning equipment and fire-safety arrangements at the SNCU were functioning properly at the time of the incident.

The investigation will also determine whether any lapse or negligence contributed to the deaths.