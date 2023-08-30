Key Lok Sabha Panel Asks Speaker To Revoke Congress Leader's Suspension

The Privileges Committee, sources said, was unanimous in adopting the resolution

The Privileges Committee of Parliament has adopted a resolution to revoke Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from Lok Sabha and recommended this to Speaker Om Birla.

Mr Chowdhury, Congress's leader in Lok Sabha, was suspended during the Monsoon Session for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the no-confidence motion debate.

The motion for his suspension was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. "This House having taken the serious note of the gross, deliberate and repeated misconduct of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in utter disregard to the House and authority of Chair resolves that the matter of his misconduct be referred to Committee of Privileges of the House for the further investigation and report to the House and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury be suspended from the service of the House till the Committee submits its report," he had said.

The Privileges Committee, sources said, was unanimous in adopting the resolution to revoke Mr Chowdhury's suspension. The committee is led by BJP MP Sunil Kumar Singh. BJP members in the committee also supported the resolution. Mr Chowdhury had appeared before the panel and told the members that he had no intention to offend anyone.

Following his suspension, Mr Chowdhury had told the media that he had no intention to insult the Prime Minister. "I didn't mean to offend anyone. I have not said anything wrong" he had said.

"Modi ji is sitting 'nirav' on Manipur issue, which means sitting silent. 'Nirav' means to be silent. My intention was not to insult PM Modi," he said. "PM Modi did not feel that he was insulted, his darbaris (courtiers) felt so and brought this proposal against me. I came to know that (the matter) has been referred to the privileges committee and I have been suspended till then," the Congress MP had said.

The Congress had then hit out at its leader's suspension, calling the move "undemocratic".