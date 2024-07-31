'If He Is Being Insulted In Congress...': Union Minister's Invite For Adhir Ranjan

"I invite him to join NDA or my party RPI," he said (File)

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale invited former Bengal Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to join the NDA alliance on Wednesday.

The President of the Republican Party of India (A), Athawale, said, "It is because he (Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury) lost from West Bengal that he is being ignored and insulted. Due to this attitude of Congress, many people left the party and joined BJP."

"I request Adhir Ranjan ji that if he is being insulted in Congress, then he should leave Congress. I invite him to join NDA or my party RPI," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressed dissatisfaction with how he was removed from the presidency of the West Bengal Congress Committee.

"The day Mallikarjun Kharge became the party president, all other posts of the party in the country became temporary, according to the Constitution of the party. Even my post became temporary." Mr Chowdhury told ANI

Mr Chowdhury recalled an earlier incident that suggested his removal would be imminent.

"While the election was underway, Mallikarjun Kharge said on television that if necessary I would be kept out, which made me upset," he said.

Mr Chowdhury further added, "Even though I was the temporary party president, it was my responsibility. After which I told Kharge ji that if possible, you can replace me with someone else."

"I was aware that the meeting had been called under my presidency and I was still the West Bengal Congress president but during the meeting, Ghulam Ali Mir while addressing said that the former president is also here. At that time, I got to know I had become former president," he said.

Before the Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress was in constant talks to strike an alliance with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. Later TMC called off the talks and contested alone. TMC recorded a comprehensive victory in the state winning 29 of the 42 Lok Sabha seat while Congress showcased another poor performance winning just one Lok Sabha seat in Bengal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)