BJP's 'Horse-Trading' Politics Defeated In Rajasthan: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

"Leaders like Sachin Pilot are future of our party," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said the resolution of the Rajasthan political crisis has dealt a blow to the BJP's "horse-trading" politics.

Describing young leaders such as Sachin Pilot as the future of the party, the veteran Congress MP also hailed the political acumen of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for "beating BJP at its own game".

"The Rajasthan episode has destroyed the myth that the BJP and its theatrics cannot be beaten. The horse-trading politics of the BJP has been defeated."

"It was a pleasure to watch BJP shifting its MLAs to other states out of fear that they might switch over to the Congress," Mr Chowdhury told PTI.

The BJP can be defeated at their own game and Rajasthan is an example of it, he said.

"Ashok Gehlot's political acumen forced BJP to call for a retreat. I am really happy that Sachin Pilot has returned to Rajasthan. The development proves that we can solve any crisis amicably. Leaders like Sachin Pilot are future of our party," the member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) said.

Asked whether the resolution of the political impasse in the western state has bolstered Rahul Gandhi's stature in the party as a leader who can manage crises, Mr Chowdhury said, he had already proved his abilities during the formation of the government in Karnataka in 2018.

"Rahul Gandhi doesn't need to prove his leadership skills. He proved it during the 2018 Karnataka government formation when he snatched victory from the jaws of the BJP. It is due to the betrayal of a few people there that we lost power to BJP in 2019," he said.

Mr Chowdhury said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also played a crucial role in resolving the Rajasthan crisis.

Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur on Tuesday, nearly a month after he rebelled against Mr Gehlot.