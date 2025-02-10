Adani To Partner Mayo Clinic To Set Up Affordable, World-Class Healthcare Facilities

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, announced the launch of Adani Health City (AHC) integrated health campuses, to be implemented through the Group's not-for-profit healthcare arm. In line with Mr Adani's social philosophy of "seva sadhana hai, seva prarthna hai aur seva parmatma hai", the Adani family will fully meet the cost of bringing affordable, world-class medical care and medical education to people from all strata of society across India.

"Proud to launch Adani Health City in partnership with Mayo Clinic, pioneering world-class medical research, affordable healthcare & education. Starting with two 1000-bed hospitals and medical colleges in Ahmedabad & Mumbai, we are on a mission to bring cutting-edge medical innovation across India. This is just the beginning for a healthier, stronger India - one campus at a time!" Mr Adani said in a post on X.

The family will donate upwards of Rs 6,000 crore to build the first two of these integrated health campuses in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Mr Adani has plans for more such integrated Adani Health Cities in cities and towns across India.

Each of these integrated AHC campuses will comprise 1,000-bed multi-super-specialty hospitals, medical colleges with an annual intake of 150 undergraduates, over 80 residents and more than 40 fellows, step-down and transitional care facilities, and cutting-edge research facilities.

The AHC medical ecosystem aims to serve people from all socio-economic backgrounds, train the next generation of doctors and focus on clinical research, artificial intelligence and biomedical informatics, the Group said in a statement.

The Adani Group has engaged US-based Mayo Clinic Global Consulting (Mayo Clinic) to provide strategic advice on organisational objectives and clinical practices at these establishments. Mayo Clinic will also offer expert guidance on the integration of technology, with a focus on digital and information technology and healthcare quality enhancement.

"Two years ago, as a gift to me on my 60th birthday, my family committed Rs 60,000 crore towards improving healthcare, education and skill development," Mr Adani said.

"The development of Adani Health City is the first of many major projects from this contribution, which will go a long way towards providing affordable, world-class healthcare to people from every section of Indian society. I am confident that our partnership with Mayo Clinic, the world's largest integrated not-for-profit medical group practice, will help to elevate healthcare standards in India, with a special emphasis on complex disease care and medical innovation," he said.

Mayo Clinic extends its expertise to independent healthcare providers wherever they are located. The Mayo Clinic programme provides a tailored approach by designing engagements that help clients get the right answers from the right experts to help them achieve their goals.

