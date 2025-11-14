Adani Group To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Andhra Pradesh Over Next Decade: Karan Adani

The Adani Group on Friday announced plans to invest Rs 1,00,000 crore over the next decade in Andhra Pradesh across ports, cement, data centres, energy and advanced manufacturing.

This is over and above the Rs 40,000 crore already invested by the Adani Group in the state, across ports, logistics, cement, infra and renewable energy.

Speaking at the 'Andhra Pradesh Investor Summit' here, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) Managing Director, Karan Adani, unveiled the Group's $15-billion Vizag Tech Park vision, which includes building one of the world's largest green-powered hyperscale data-centre ecosystems in partnership with Google.

Existing Adani Group operations in Andhra Pradesh have already created over one lakh direct and indirect jobs, with more large-scale employment generation planned through upcoming projects.

Karan Adani described Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as "an institution and the original CEO of Andhra Pradesh", and praised Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Development, Information Technology and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh for driving a culture of speed, efficiency, and startup-like governance.

"We see Andhra Pradesh not as a destination for investment, but as a launchpad for India's next decade of transformation. The flagship of our commitment is the Vizag Tech Park. This is not just another tech park - it is the foundation of India's digital sovereignty. We are building one of the world's largest hyperscale data-centre ecosystems, in partnership with Google, and powered by green energy," said Karan Adani while addressing the gathering.

"But what truly humbles us is not the scale of capital, it is the scale of impact. Our operations here have already generated over one lakh direct and indirect jobs, and far more is to come. That means families supported, skills developed, and futures built - right here, in this great state," he added.

