Adani Group To Give 11 Lakh Samplings For Indore As Part Of Its 100 Million Trees Pledge

The Adani Group, as part of its pledge to plant 100 million trees by 2030, has come forward to support the Madhya Pradesh Government in providing 11 lakh saplings for Indore.

The green drive was conducted from July 7 to 15 and is in line with the group's commitment to a sustainable future.

Expressing concerns over the rising temperatures recorded this year, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Madhya Pradesh Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya, took a pledge to plant 5.5 crore trees across 55 districts in the state.

The effort is part of the larger 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a target to plant 1.4 billion trees across the country.

Of the 51 lakh trees, that will be planted in Indore, the Adani Group will provide 11 lakh saplings. The saplings would be of 25 different species that would help create biodiversity in the city's green zone.

All About Adani Group's '100 Million Trees Pledge'

The Adani Group has pledged to grow 100 million trees by 2030 on 1t.org, the World Economic Forum's "Trillion Trees Platform". This makes it one of the most ambitious corporate commitments ever made on 1t.org. This includes 29.52 million trees the group has planted and pledged to conserve.

The Adani Group said the pledge will support its action towards addressing climate change and its ambition to transition to a low-carbon and subsequently carbon-neutral and net-zero business.

The group said it recognizes that trees are an important carbon sink, they enhance biodiversity and are essential for a healthy planet and healthy people.

