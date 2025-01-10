Adani Group Pledges 1 Crore Free Copies Of '<i>Arti Sangrah</i>' To Maha Kumbh Devotees

Days ahead of the inauguration of Mahakumbh 2025 in UP's Prayagraj, the Adani Group's spiritual side and its ‘Seva Hi Saadhna hai' pledge is drawing everyone's attention.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani met the Trustees and officials of the iconic Gita Press on Friday and vowed to present ‘Aarti Sangrah' to 1 crore devotees heading to the holy city's Sangam for the Shahi Snan, during the highly auspicious period.

Taking to his social media handle on X, Gautam Adani said, “It is a matter of immense satisfaction for us that in this Mahayagna, with the cooperation of the esteemed institution Gita Press, we are offering one crore copies of 'Aarti Sangrah' free of cost to the devotees who have come to Kumbh.”

The billionaire also shared pictures of his meeting with the Gita Press Trustees, appreciating their over 100 years of service to the nation through the Sanatan literature.

"Today, I was inspired by meeting the respected officials of Gita Press, who have been serving the nation for 100 years through Sanatan literature and had the privilege of expressing my gratitude to the excellent service work of Gita Press,” he wrote in a post.

महाकुम्भ भारतीय संस्कृति और धार्मिक आस्था का महायज्ञ है!



यह हमारे लिए अपार संतुष्टि का विषय है कि इस महायज्ञ में प्रतिष्ठित संस्थान गीता प्रेस के सहयोग से हम ‘आरती संग्रह' की एक करोड़ प्रतियां कुम्भ में आए श्रद्धालुओं की सेवा में निःशुल्क अर्पित कर रहे हैं।



आज सनातन साहित्य के… pic.twitter.com/jGixzGafz8 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) January 10, 2025

Notably, Gorakhpur-based Gita Press is the country's largest publisher of Hindu religious texts and scriptures. Credited for safeguarding the Hindu faith during colonial rule, the iconic institution faced the threat of closure not long ago. However, the Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla gave it a fresh lease of life and it found deluged with the demand of Ramcharitmanas, thus prompting the company to reinvigorate the firm with fresh investments.

A day ago, the Adani Group also joined hands with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to serve meals to lakhs of devotees and pilgrims arriving in Prayagraj for the Shahi Snan and Kumbh Mela.

The ‘Mahaprasad Seva' will be offered to the devotees for the entire duration of the Maha Kumbh Mela, starting from January 13.

Gautam Adani himself announced the launch of ‘Mahaprasad Seva' on his social media handle.

The Mahaprasad Seva will be offered to 50 lakh devotees and the meals will be prepared in two kitchens in and outside the Mela area. It will be distributed at 40 places in the Maha Kumbh area and 2,500 volunteers will be involved in this initiative.

