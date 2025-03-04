In the continuation of its "Hum Karke Dikhate Hain" stories, the Adani Group announces the launch of its latest film, "Journey of Dreams," which highlights the transformative power of Adani Ports. This narrative-driven film pays tribute to the indomitable spirit of 'Hum Karke Dikhate Hain' of today's India and Indians, showcasing unwavering determination.

A statement from the Adani Group said the film emphasizes how Adani Ports enables businesses - both large and small - to thrive by providing seamless connectivity and world-class facilities.

As per the statement, Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ) is more than just India's largest integrated ports and logistics company; it's a cornerstone of the nation's infrastructure that plays a critical role in driving economic growth.

In actions sit the promises we make. Promises to open new horizons, promises of journeys that carry hope beyond our vast oceans, and promises of dreams stitched together with love. The waves of change are here.

Hum Karke Dikhate Hain!#AdaniHKKDH #SapnoKoKinaareTak pic.twitter.com/3Uv9gxbiTA — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) March 4, 2025

The Adani ports facilitate the movement of goods efficiently across the globe, directly contributing to local economies and empowering entrepreneurs to realize their dreams.

The film opens with a heartwarming scene of a young man and his daughter watching a ship sail into the horizon, with the daughter curiously asking, "Jahaaz mein badi badi cheezein jaati hai na, papa?" (Ships carry big things, right?) The father responds, "Isme bade bade sapne bhi jaate hain," (Ships also transport big dreams) setting the stage for a deeper exploration of dreams conveyed through the powerful medium of shipping and logistics.

As the story unfolds, the film illustrates how, with the help of Adani Ports, the beautifully handcrafted Namda toys, a traditional wool-felting craft from the Kutch region of Gujarat, find international markets, transforming the father's dreams into reality.

The father's journey powerfully represents countless small business owners. Their aspirations are realized through the efficient logistics and global market access facilitated by Adani Ports.

Ajay Kakar, Head - Corporate Branding, Adani Group, said, "At Adani Ports, we are not just facilitating the movement of goods; we are creating pathways for dreams. Our commitment to providing world-class facilities and seamless connectivity ensures that both large and small businesses can flourish, driving economic growth and improving the lives of millions of Indians.

The film beautifully illustrates how the ports act as beacons of hope, transforming dreams into reality and nurturing the aspirations of countless individuals and families across India."

This film is created by Ogilvy India. Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisor for Ogilvy India, said, "Big companies and big projects are never big enough unless they care for the community at large. A second piece in the series of human transformation stories, the Ports campaign captures Adani's spirit of doing business with a human touch and how it positively impacts the common man."

The film is the latest release in the #AdaniHKKDH series, which aims to underscore the profound impact of Adani's operations across various sectors. The film will be shared and amplified across multiple platforms, including broadcast and digital media, to reach a broader audience.

