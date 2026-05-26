Adani Green Energy Commissions World's Largest Battery Storage System

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Tuesday said it has commissioned a cumulative 3.37 gigawatt-hour (GWh) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), the world's largest single-location battery storage deployment outside China and among the fastest executed globally.

The deployment includes the 1.37 GWh capacity commissioned in March 2026, taking AGEL's total operational BESS capacity at Khavda, Gujarat to 3.37 GWh, the Adani Group company said in a statement.

"Large-scale energy storage will play a defining role in the next phase of India's clean energy transition. As renewable energy capacity scales rapidly, storage infrastructure becomes critical for delivering reliable, round-the-clock clean power," said Sagar Adani, Executive Director, AGEL.

With the commissioning of the 3.37 GWh BESS at Khavda, AGEL is strengthening the foundation for resilient, dispatchable and flexible energy systems.

"Our investments in battery storage reflect a long-term commitment to building future-ready clean energy infrastructure at global scale," Sagar Adani added.

The 3.37 GWh BESS can store enough clean energy to power nearly one million homes for an entire day, supporting peak electricity demand of cities like Indore, Chandigarh or the entire state of Goa.

It can also power more than 12 million LED bulbs continuously for 10 hours.

This would be a game changer as battery storage will help keep renewable heavy grids stable and deliver green power round-the-clock.

The project was delivered within just 10 months of commencement of on-site construction, marking one of the fastest utility-scale battery storage deployments globally, according to the company.

The commissioning marks a major milestone in strengthening grid reliability, peak-hour supply and enabling renewable energy to deliver dependable, round-the-clock power at scale.

AGEL plans to add over 10 GWh of battery storage capacity in FY27 and scale this to 50 GWh over the next five years.

The BESS project integrates advanced energy management systems with lithium-ion battery technologies to optimise efficiency, reliability and grid responsiveness.

AGEL's BESS project has been strategically located at Khavda, Gujarat to further strengthen the world's largest renewable energy plant where AGEL is developing 30 GW by 2029, of which 9.9 GW is already operational.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)