Adani Airports Gets $1 Billion Financing For Mumbai International Airport

Adani Airports Holdings, the airport division of Adani Enterprises, secured a $750 million investment from a consortium of international banks.

Adani Airport Holdings currently operates eight airports across India.
  • Mumbai International Airport Ltd secured $750 million from Apollo-led funds and backers
  • The funds will refinance existing debt with an option to raise an additional $250 million
  • Adani Airport Holdings plans to spin off and list by March 2027 according to Bloomberg
Mumbai International Airport Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings, has secured a $750 million investment from a group led by affiliates of Apollo-managed funds and other long-term backers, the US private capital group said on Monday.

The four-year unsecured notes will be used to refinance existing debt, with an option to raise an additional $250 million, Apollo said in a statement.

Adani Airports Holdings, the airport division of Adani Enterprises, secured a $750 million investment earlier this month from a consortium of international banks.

The unit is expected to be spun off and listed by March 2027, according to a Bloomberg report from June.

Adani Airport Holdings currently operates eight airports across India and also oversees the Navi Mumbai International Airport, a strategically located project on the outskirts of Mumbai set become operational soon.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

