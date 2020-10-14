Ad Bodies Support Tanishq, Demand Action Against 'Intimidating Behavior'

The Tanishq advertisement, released last week, has been targeted by a section on social media (File)

The Tanishq advertisement featuring an interfaith baby shower breaks no ethical standards and isn't derogatory to any individual, organisation or religion, the country's top advertising bodies have said in their statements, showing solidarity with the jewellery brand that had to withdraw the commercial because of trolling on social media. "Such baseless and irrelevant attack on creative expression is extremely concerning," The Advertising Club said in a statement.

"The Advertising Club on behalf of the Indian Media and Advertising industry strongly condemns the threatening and targeting of Tanishq and its employees in regards to their latest advertisement on the new jewellery line," it added.

The Indian chapter of the International Advertising Association described the events that led to the withdrawal of the advertisement as "very unfortunate", and demanded action from the government against what it called "intimidating behavior".

"While we respect the opinion of every individual on subjective matters, these should not descend to illegal threats and anti-social behavior ...We appeal to the concerned governments to take a serious view of such intimidating behaviour and take exemplary action where required to ensure that businesses are provided a safe environment to communicate their brand advertising messages," it said.

The advertisement, released last week, has been targeted by a section on social media who felt it "promoted love jihad". But many others condemned the bigotry and hate-filled posts pushing the boycott trend, calling it completely against the Idea of India.

Earlier this week, the company said it was pulling the advertisement keeping in mind the well-being of its employees, partners and store staff.

"The idea behind the Ekavatam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective," the company had said in its statements.

The Gujarat police on Wednesday said that the manager of a Tanishq store in Kutch district had received threats over the withdrawn advertisement and was forced to write an apology note.