Actor Vijay To Meet Karur Stampede Victims' Families In Mamallapuram Tomorrow

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay will meet the families of those who lost their lives in the Karur stampede on Monday morning at a private hotel in Mamallapuram.

According to party sources, families from Karur and a few other districts are being brought to the venue by special buses arranged by the TVK.

"The meeting would start around 7:30 am and, as of now, it's going to be a private affair and media access is unlikely. Vijay will be individually meeting each of the families," a member of the party's communications team told NDTV.

"It's an indoor programme," a senior police officer told NDTV.

Although Vijay had earlier announced his plan to visit Karur in person, logistical issues led to the change in venue, party sources said.

Ahead of Diwali, TVK had transferred Rs 20 lakh as relief assistance to the families of those who died in the tragic stampede at the party's welfare rally in Karur.

Forty-one people, including women and children, were killed when a massive crowd surge led to the deadly incident.

The Supreme Court recently ordered a CBI probe into the tragedy, monitored by a retired Supreme Court judge, setting aside the earlier SIT probe ordered by the Madras High Court.

Following the incident, Vijay suspended his weekend district-wise campaign across Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The Tamil Nadu government and police had blamed the TVK for the tragedy, alleging that Vijay arrived nearly seven hours later than the scheduled time, causing restlessness among the waiting crowds.

Officials also said his team ignored police advice to halt 50 metres before the designated venue to prevent a surge.

The TVK, however, has denied any wrongdoing, blaming the delay on police mismanagement of traffic and alleging a conspiracy by the ruling DMK - an allegation the party has strongly rejected.

Meanwhile, the key opposition parties - the AIADMK and its ally BJP - are wooing TVK to join hands against the ruling DMK.

In the past, Vijay, who had gone soft on the AIADMK, had described the DMK as his political enemy and the BJP as his ideological enemy.