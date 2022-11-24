Actor Richa Chadha Trolled Over Top Army Officer's PoK Remark

Twenty Indian soldiers died for the country in the Galwan clashes.

Actor Richa Chadha faced a huge backlash today over her post on Twitter referring to the Galwan clash in a post appearing to deride a top army officer's statement on taking Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) back.

Reacting to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on taking back parts of Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan, Northern Army Commander Upendra Dwivedi had said the army is "always ready" to take any order from the government and "give them (Pakistan) a befitting reply".

Sharing a post on the statement, Richa Chadha posted on Twitter, "Galwan says hi."

Many on Twitter reacted by calling her post "shameful and disgraceful".

The BJP condemned the post in a video statement.

"India and Indians respect the Army and the armed forces. When our chief of the army says something we respect that. It is unfortunate that someone from posting something on social media decides to mock the army

Is it correct? Do we even understand the valour that was displayed in Galwan by the soldiers who gave up their life fighting for their motherland? It's unfortunate and condemnable to come out with this kind of post," said BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli.

Another BJP leader, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, tweeted: "Disgraceful Tweet. Should be withdrawn at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified."

Several others on Twitter slammed the actor.

"'Galwan says hi' writes Richa Chadha in response to a statement by a commanding officer on POK. Disrespecting those who gave their lives for India. Mocking the Indian army. She proves once again there is no limit to how low this industry can sink. A boycott is all they are worth," said one user.

"Mocking the sacrifice of our soldiers at Galwan valley. Shameful & disgraceful," said another.

Twenty Indian soldiers died for the country in the Galwan clashes that broke out in June 2020. Over 40 Chinese soldiers were killed or injured in that incident, which set off a series of confrontations between the two nations.

After multiple meetings between military commanders, Indian and Chinese troops pulled back from key points including Gogra-Hot Springs in Ladakh. The Chinese forces returned to pre-2020 positions.